NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Nate Kennell had 15 points off the bench to carry Bradley to a 65-59 win over Illinois State on Saturday night.
Darrell Brown had 13 points for Bradley (15-12, 7-7 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Ja’Shon Henry added 11 points. Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye had 11 points for the visitors.
Milik Yarbrough had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Redbirds (14-13, 7-7), who have now lost four consecutive games. Phil Fayne added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Matt Chastain had seven rebounds.
The Braves improve to 2-0 against the Redbirds on the season. Bradley defeated Illinois State 85-68 on Jan. 23. Bradley plays Drake on the road on Tuesday. Illinois State plays Indiana State on the road on Wednesday.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: How does UW's QB situation measure up with the rest of the Pac-12?
- Sue Bird has an eye for basketball talent. Here's how she's using it in her NBA role with the Nuggets.
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- After a season of change a year ago, Seahawks appear pretty set at tight end heading into 2019
- Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle collusion grievances with NFL
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com