RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Ajani Kennedy had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead six UC Riverside players scoring in double figures as the Highlanders beat NAIA Life Pacific 87-50 Wednesday night.
Dominick Pickett and Callum McRae added 11 points apiece for Riverside. DJ McDonald, Zac Watson and Dikymbe Martin each scored 10.
Pickett and Watson made back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 10-0 and the Highlanders (4-8) never trailed. Kennedy converted a 3-point play, made a layup and hit a 3-pointer and then threw down a dunk in a 10-2 run that made it 39-21 with 5:19 left in the first half and Riverside took a 16-point lead into the break.
Andre Allen’s layup trimmed Life Pacific’s deficit to 45-33 with 16:36 to play but the Warriors went scoreless for more than 6½ minutes, and back-to-back 3s by McDonald and Martin pushed the lead to 57-33 with 10:37 remaining.
Colin Cunniff had 31 points and Edgardo Campos scored 12 for Life Pacific.
It was the highest-scoring game of the season for the Highlanders, who shot 52 percent from the field, including 14 3-pointers, and outrebounded the Warriors 37-12.