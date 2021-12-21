EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Keonte Kennedy had a career-high 27 points as UTEP defeated North Carolina Central 70-61 on Tuesday night.

Christian Agnew had 16 points for UTEP (7-4). Jorell Saterfield added 13 points.

Randy Miller Jr. had 15 points for the Eagles (6-8). Dontavius King added 13 points. Justin Wright had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com