LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Shamarkus Kennedy had 26 points as McNeese defeated Central Arkansas 83-75 in overtime on Wednesday night.
James Harvey had 15 points for McNeese (8-18, 4-9 Southland Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Jarren Greenwood added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Will Robinson had 11 rebounds for the hosts.
DeAndre Jones had 17 points and seven assists for the Bears (10-16, 5-8), who have now lost six games in a row. Hayden Koval added 17 points and three blocks. Eddy Kayouloud had 14 points and 14 rebounds.
McNeese plays New Orleans at home on Saturday. Central Arkansas plays Nicholls on the road on Saturday.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: Does Russell Wilson really want to leave the Seahawks for the New York Giants?
- 'The future of basketball' plays at Federal Way High School. His name is Jaden McDaniels.
- The Huskies have returned to prominence in the Pac-12, and so has the roar on Montlake
- Kyle Seager showed up to Mariners camp slimmer and healthier. Will that lead to a bounce-back year?
- Is Bobby Wagner the most underappreciated superstar in Seattle sports history? | Matt Calkins
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com