LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Jeremiah Kendall scored 18 points to help Alcorn State fend off Arkansas-Pine Bluff 70-67 on Saturday.

Kendall also had seven rebounds for the Braves (11-11, 8-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Trevin Wade shot 6 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to add 16 points. Dekedran Thorn scored eighgt.

AC Curry finished with 18 points and three steals for the Golden Lions (10-13, 6-4). Shaun Doss added 17 points and four assists. Trejon Ware finished with nine points, six rebounds and four assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Alcorn State hosts Mississippi Valley State while UAPB visits Jackson State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.