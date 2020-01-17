Keltie Jeri-Leon scored two of the Seattle Thunderbirds’ three goals in the third period Friday night, helping them rally past the visiting Regina Pats 4-2.

Simon Kubicek also scored in the third period for the T-birds, who won their fourth consecutive game. Lucas Ciona also scored for Seattle.

More hockey

• Gage Goncalves scored twice as the Everett Silvertips snapped a two-game losing streak by beating the visiting Kelowna Rockets 3-2. Michael Gut also scored for the Tips.

Gymnastics

• Seattle Pacific dropped its first home meet of the season, losing to Air Force 192.450 to 190.250. Darien Burns was second in the all-around with 38.525, just behind Air Force’s Tyler Davis, who scored 38.650. Miyuki Matsune tied her career high to take second on the bars with a 9.725. She was also second on the beam at 9.750.

Tennis

• The UW men were swept by visiting No. 17 Michigan 7-0.