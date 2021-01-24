DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — C.J. Kelly scored 23 points on near-perfect shooting as Albany defeated New Hampshire 83-64 on Sunday.

Kelly was 7 of 8 shooting, including 3 of 4 from distance. Antonio Rizzuto had 16 points for Albany (4-6, 4-4 America East Conference). Chuck Champion added 13 points. Jarvis Doles had 12 points and Jamel Horton 11.

Blondeau Tchoukuiengo and Marque Maultsby each scored 14 points for the Wildcats (7-6, 6-4). Meekness Payne scored nine points.

The Great Danes split the season series against the Wildcats, who had defeated Albany 71-64 on Saturday.

