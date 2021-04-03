HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Cole Kelley threw three touchdown passes and ran for two 1-yard scores to help Southeastern Louisiana beat Lamar 42-12 on Saturday night.

Kelley was 23-of-31 passing with two interceptions. Tim Wilson Jr. had three receptions for 59 yards and two touchdowns, including a 47-yard scoring catch that made it 14-9 early in the second quarter and gave Southeastern Louisiana the lead for good.

Kelley’s first TD run opened the scoring with 8:04 left in the first quarter but he was sacked in the end zone by Lamar’s Caimyn Layne before Nathan Gaskamp scored on a 1-yard run to give the Cardinals (2-2. 2-2) a 9-7 lead with 13:36 left in the first half.

Bailey Griffen’s 31-yard field goal trimmed Lamar’s deficit to 14-12 midway through the second quarter before Kelley capped and eight-play, 85-yard drive with his second TD run as Southeastern Louisiana scored the final 28 points.

It was Lamar’s final game of this spring football season brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.