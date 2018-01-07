PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich says forward Kawhi Leonard has a partial tear in his left shoulder.
Popovich revealed the injury Sunday before San Antonio’s game against the Trail Blazers. It was not immediately known how serious or extensive the tear is.
Leonard sustained the injury during the Spurs’ 103-89 win Friday over the Phoenix Suns.
“It’s too bad because he was starting to get back into form a little bit after playing a couple of games,” Popovich told reporters gathered.
Most Read Stories
- Investigators think letter confirms ID of D.B. Cooper
- As Alaska Air cuts costs, employee discontent grows and passenger loyalty is at risk
- Seahawks deny Packers permission to talk to GM John Schneider
- 'It's either fight or die': How a Seattle woman fended off a machete-wielding man on New Year's Day
- ‘Phantom Thread’ costume designer on creating 1950s fashions and working with Daniel Day-Lewis VIEW
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks deny Packers permission to talk to GM John Schneider
- If the Seahawks let GM John Schneider go to Green Bay, they'd better get a haul in return | Matt Calkins
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- 'I am furious': Defending figure-skating medalist Ashley Wagner fails to make U.S. Olympic team for Pyeongchang
- Green Bay Packers hire Brian Gutekunst as GM, so John Schneider stays put in Seattle
The game against the Suns was just Leonard’s eighth appearance of the season after missing the first 27 games with right quadriceps tendinopathy.
Leonard had 21 points and three rebounds in 29 minutes against Phoenix.