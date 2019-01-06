BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Karolina Pliskova has won her second Brisbane International title, beating Lesia Tsurenko 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 after being just two points from defeat.
Serving for the title at 5-4 Sunday, Tsurenko lost 13 straight points. It came after Tsurenko rolled her ankle in the second game of the deciding set.
Tsurenko was 4-0 in her previous WTA finals. Pliskova won her first Brisbane title two years ago.
In the later men’s final, No. 2-seeded Kei Nishikori attempted to win his first title since Memphis in 2016 when he played fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev.
