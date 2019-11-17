LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Karlsson had his third straight multipoint game, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 34 shots for his league high-tying 10th victory this season and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Calgary Flames 6-0 on Sunday night.

Fleury, who improved to 14-4-1 all-time against Calgary, got his fifth career shutout against the Flames and 58th all time, which moved him into a tie for 19th in NHL history with Jon Ross Roach.

Karlsson had two goals and an assist, giving him seven goals and seven assists over the last 11 games for Vegas and a team-leading 23 points.

Paul Stastny, Max Pacioretty and Cody Eakin also scored for Vegas, while defenseman Nate Schmidt had four assists, a new career-high for the defenseman for points in a game.

Cam Talbot made 31 saves to drop to 1-5-0 this season for Calgary, which has never won inside T-Mobile Arena.

BLACKHAWKS 4, SABRES 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Kane extended his goal-scoring streak to six games, and Chicago got its fourth straight win.

Kirby Dach scored twice as the resurgent Blackhawks improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight games. Jonathan Toews added his fourth of the season, and Corey Crawford made 33 saves.

Kane has eight goals and nine assists during a nine-game point streak.

Jack Eichel scored his fifth goal in two days, but banged-up Buffalo lost for the seventh time in eight games. Carter Hutton had 23 saves.

The Sabres played without forward Kyle Okposo, who left the previous game with a possible head injury. Okposo accidentally collided with Ottawa defenseman Ron Hainsey after he got on the ice for a line change.

