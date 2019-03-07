INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelly Karlis scored a career-high 24 points and Marsha Howard added 23 and 13th-seeded Wisconsin dominated the fourth quarter to defeat fifth-seeded Ohio State in the second-round of the Big Ten Conference tournament on Thursday.
Howard also had 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Badgers (15-17), who face fourth-seeded Michigan in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Karlis and Suzanne Gilreath closed the third quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers but Ohio State (14-14) still led 46-43 entering the fourth quarter. Howard pushed the run to 10-0 with the first two baskets of the final period. The teams swapped the lead before Imani Lewis and Karlis hit 3-pointers sandwiched around two Howard free throws for a 58-51 lead with 6:14 to go. A 3-pointer by Niya Beverley and a Karlis layup had the lead at 63-53 with 4:11 to go and from there the Badgers made 10 of 12 free throws to seal the game.
Wisconsin, which lost to the Buckeyes by 11 at home a week earlier and by two in the first meeting, went 7 of 9 from 3-point range in the second half and 11 of 17 for the game, shooting 50 percent in the second half.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Post-NFL combine mock draft roundup: Could a couple of former Huskies end up as Seahawks?
- The Mariners' annual commercials are out! Watch them here and vote for your favorite WATCH
- UW QB commit Ethan Garbers set to join brother in Pac-12, and the trash talk has already begun
- Huskies' victory over Oregon State should all but lock up NCAA tournament bid | Matt Calkins
- Noah Dickerson, David Crisp lead way as Huskies need overtime to hold off Oregon State, 81-76 VIEW
Carmen Grande led the Buckeyes with 12, Carly Santoro added 11 and Dorka Juhasz, who had 16 rebounds, was one of three with 10 points.