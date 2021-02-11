LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, Christian Braun had 18 points, five rebounds and six assists, and Kansas cruised past Iowa State 97-64 on Thursday night for its second straight victory since getting left off the Top-25 poll earlier this week.

On Monday, Kansas dropped out of The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the first time in 12 years, ending a record streak of 231 consecutive weeks ranked. Later that night, Kansas forced No. 23 Oklahoma State into 19 turnovers to roll to a 78-66 victory.

Kansas led for all of 25 seconds in this one. Wilson beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer for a 39-27 lead and the Jayhawks led by double figures the rest of the way. Agbaji closed a 13-0 run with two 3-pointers to make it 60-36, and a Tyon Grant-Foster 3 gave Kansas its largest lead at 34 points with 1:41 left.

Jalen Wilson had a double-double for the third straight game, scoring 16 points with 11 rebounds for Kansas (14-7, 8-5 Big 12 Conference). The Jayhawks shot 53% from the field with 12 3-pointers, outrebounded Iowa State 44-32 and had a 50-24 scoring advantage in the paint.

Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 20 points for Iowa State (2-13, 0-10). Solomon Young added 10 points. The Cyclones were just 5 of 25 from 3-point range.

According to ESPN Stats Info, it was Kansas’ largest win in the series since a 37-point difference on February 24, 2007. The Jayhawks have won the last three games in the series by at least 20 points. The teams play each other again on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25