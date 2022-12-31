MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell had a game-high 23 points and 10 assists, Keyontae Johnson scored 18, and Abayomi Iyiola added a career-best 14 points as Kansas State rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat No. 24 West Virginia 82-76 in overtime in the Big 12 opener for both teams on Saturday night.

The Wildcats (12-1) scored the first six points in overtime after West Virginia forced the extra period on a tying 3-pointer by Keadrian Johnson with one second left in regulation. It West Virginia’s third 3-pointer in the game.

Nowell took over in the extra period, scoring five points and helping Kansas State hold off the Mountaineers.

West Virginia (10-3, 0-1) had 20 turnovers and the Wildcats scored 22 points off those miscues.

The Wildcats shot 29 of 69 (42%) from the field, while West Virginia was 26 of 63 (41%).

Kansas State took its first lead eight minutes into the second half at 44-42 after going nearly six minutes without a basket at the start of the game.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers went cold in the second half and lost a double-digit halftime lead. They will need to work on not turning the ball over after having 20 in the loss.

Kansas State: Despite the slow start, the Wildcats found a way to win. The 21-point first half was the team’s lowest scoring half this season.

UP NEXT

West Virginia: Travels to Oklahoma State on Monday .

Kansas State: Travels to Texas on Tuesday.