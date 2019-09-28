STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — The game between No. 24 Kansas State and Oklahoma State was stopped with 8:31 remaining in the second quarter due to lightning Saturday night.

Matt Ammendola had just kicked a 21-yard field goal to give Oklahoma State a 13-0 lead. Kansas State got the ball back and was at its own 25-yard line when play was stopped.

Oklahoma State dominated the first half so far, gaining 208 yards to 32 for the Wildcats.

