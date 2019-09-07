MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Malik Knowles had 99 receiving yards and two touchdown catches and Skylar Thompson threw for 151 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Kansas State beat Bowling Green 52-0 on Saturday.

James Gilbert led the Wildcats’ ground game for the second straight game with 103 rushing yards and found the end zone twice. Jordan Brown, Harry Trotter and Joe Ervin also provided rushing touchdowns. Kansas State has scored 10 rushing touchdowns in two games.

Kansas State had 521 total yards after netting 573 last week, the first time in program history the Wildcats have started the year with consecutive games over 500 yards.

The Falcons never got their offense going, totaling 140 yards with just five first downs.

Darius Wade threw for 79 yards on eight completions for Bowling Green and Davon Jones had 47 rushing yards.

The Wildcats marched down the field to start the game, but only got a field goal, then scored TDs on their next five possessions.

With four minutes left in the first half, Thompson found Knowles for a 34-yard touchdown to give the Wildcats a 38-0 lead going into halftime.

Kansas State’s defense held the Falcons scoreless in the first half for the second straight game.

The Wildcats scored a touchdown on their first possession out of the half on a 20-yard touchdown catch by Knowles.

The only blemish for the Wildcats was a fumble on a 52-yard punt return by Phillip Brooks, recovered by Bowling Green. But the Falcons gave it back to Kansas State on the next play on a fumble of their own.

Kansas State was able to rest its starters for most of the second half, which could give the Wildcats fresher legs for their first road game next week at Mississippi State.

The Wildcats have outscored their opponents 111-14 in their first two games.

THE TAKEAWAY

Bowling Green: The Falcons were overmatched and couldn’t stop the Kansas State offense in the first half.

Kansas State: For the second straight week, the Wildcats looked about as good as they could. Coach Chris Kleiman has found his quarterback in Thompson, but they’ll face their first true test against an SEC foe next week.

JUST KEEPS WINNING

Klieman has won 23 consecutive games, dating to when he was head coach at North Dakota State. His last loss came to South Dakota State in 2017.

RENOVATIONS COMING

Kansas State Athletics announced a $105 million renovation project for Bill Snyder Family Stadium’s end zone. Construction will begin in May 2020 and be completed by the start of the 2021 football season.

UP NEXT

Bowling Green hosts Louisiana Tech next Saturday.

Kansas State has their first road game of the season at Mississippi State on Saturday.