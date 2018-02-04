Share story

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — There couldn’t have been a more dramatic way for Harry Kane to bring up 100 goals in the Premier League.

It was the fifth minute of injury time, Liverpool was leading 2-1 in an action-packed game, and home fans seethed after Tottenham was awarded a penalty in front of The Kop — courtesy of an intervention by the assistant referee.

Kane already had a spot kick saved late in normal time, and was seen looking to the skies in disbelief at Anfield after Mohamed Salah restored Liverpool’s lead with a stunning individual goal in the first minute of stoppage time.

This was Kane’s chance to make amends. He took it.

The England striker slotted away the penalty with what was virtually the last kick of the game to rescue a 2-2 draw for Tottenham and reach a significant scoring milestone in just 141 games in England’s top division. Only Alan Shearer (124 games) has got there quicker.

“I was nervous,” Kane said. “It was a big moment, with a lot of pressure. But I stuck to the routine.

“It’s great to be in that 100 club now, and it’s great to get something from the game after that rollercoaster of emotions.”

It was a big moment in the race for Champions League qualification, too.

Liverpool could have moved five points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham with 12 games left, but the gap remains only two points. Chelsea is sandwiched between them and Arsenal, boosted by two high-profile January signings in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, are four points further back.

It looks set to go down to the wire.

In the other game Sunday, Newcastle moved a point clear of the relegation zone by drawing 1-1 at Crystal Palace.

