WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Patrick Kane scored his 19th goal of the season and had three assists in the Chicago Blackhawks’ 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Robin Lehner made 36 saves, Alex Nylander had a goal and assist and Dominik Kubalik and Erik Gustafsson also scored to help the Blackhawks rebound from a 4-1 home loss to Colorado on Wednesday night.

Tucker Poolman scored for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves.

Cylander scored 59 seconds into the game on a two-on-one with Kane, shooting the puck high on Hellebuyck’s glove side. Chicago made it 2-0 37 seconds into the third period, with Kane capitalizing on a turnover near Winnipeg’s blue line and quickly feeding the puck to Kubalik for a breakaway.

Winnipeg countered with Poolman’s one-timer at 5:09.

The Jets were called for too many men and Gustafsson took a pass from Kane and ripped a one-timer past Hellebuyck on the power play with 9:02 left. Kane capped the scoring with 3:21 left.

NOTES: Chicago forward Brandon Saad left the game after he was checked into the boards by Jets defenseman Luca Sbisa. Saad fell and appeared to injure his right leg. … The Jets were 1-2-0 on their homestand.

UP NEXT:

Blackhawks: At Colorado on Saturday night.

Jets: At Minnesota on Saturday.