CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Evander Kane scored twice and added an assist in the San Jose Sharks’ 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Tomas Hertl also scored twice, and Brent Burns added a goal, and Martin Jones made 36 saves. The Sharks have won four straight to move within two points of Calgary for the Pacific Division lead.

Mark Jankowski and TJ Brodie scored for Calgary. The Flames lost at home in regulation for the first time in nine games.

Mike Smith took the loss after stopping 16 in relief after David Rittich was pulled in the first period.

After Calgary opened the scoring on Jankowski’s goal at 4:36 of the first period, the Sharks scored on three straight shots in a 1:25 span.

Kane tied it at 12:39 when he spun and sent a shot on net that dribbled through Rittich’s pads. Rittich then raced to a loose puck, but fired it straight into Burns, who skated in by himself and slid it into the vacated net. That was the end of the night for Rittich after allowing two goals on six shots. It didn’t start off any better for Smith, who was beaten by Hertl on a deflection 22 seconds after entering the game.

NOTES: Joe Thornton had an assist for his 1,000th point with the Sharks. With 1,047 career assists, he moved within two of Gordie Howe for ninth on the NHL list. … Kane has nine goals and 13 points for San Jose against the Flames since a trade last February.

UP NEXT

Sharks: At Edmonton on Saturday night.

Flames: At Vancouver on Saturday night.

