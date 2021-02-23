COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Patrick Kane scored career goal No. 398 and collected three assists, helping the Chicago Blackhawks to a 6-5 shootout win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Alex DeBrincat had the only successful attempt in the tiebreaker. Cam Atkinson, Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic came up empty for Columbus in the shootout against Kevin Lankinen.

Carl Soderberg had a goal and two assists for Chicago, which won for the fourth time in five games. Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, and Lankinen had 25 saves.

Columbus erased a 5-3 deficit in the last part of the third period, but it squandered a couple of close scoring chances in overtime.

Laine and Oliver Bjorkstrand each scored twice for Columbus, and Atkinson had a goal and an assist. Roslovic and Seth Jones had two assists apiece, and Joonas Korpisalo made 29 stops.

The inconsistent Blue Jackets lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

Advertising

Chicago struck first on a power play in the first period. Soderberg slid the puck past Korpisalo amid some traffic in front of the Columbus net.

Kane then made the most of a Columbus turnover, making it 2-0 with his ninth of the season. Kane crashed into the back boards after finishing the play.

Atkinson got his eighth goal 11:34 into the first, outracing Duncan Keith on a rush. Laine rifled in a one-timer on a power play 48 seconds into the second period, tying it at 2.

Brandon Hagel got his first career goal for Chicago at 8:12 of the second, but Laine tied it again with another power-play goal.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up a two-game series Thursday night in Columbus.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy