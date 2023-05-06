By

Matthew Seminoff and Ryan Hofer each scored two goals as the Kamloops Blazers staved off elimination with a 4-2 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds on Saturday night in Game 5 of the Western Hockey League Western Conference finals at ShoWare Center in Kent.

Seattle leads the series 3-2 with Game 6 on Monday in Kamloops.

Jared Davidson and Reid Schaefer scored goals for the T-birds.

Emerald Downs opens season

Polacco held off Dirt Road Red under the hot-riding Kevin Radke in the $16,000 feature race as Emerald Downs opened its 28th season of live racing with a seven-race card that shared billing with the Kentucky Derby simulcast.

Opening a six-length lead on the turn, Polacco was fully extended to hold off a hard-charging Dirt Road Red by a nose while covering 6½ furlongs in a brisk 1:14.69 and returning $9.80 as third choice in the wagering.

The mutuel handle was $966,793.

Tennis

• The Washington women’s season ended with a 4-1 loss to 13th-ranked Oklahoma in the second round of the NCAA Championships in Norman. The Huskies (18-9) had their best tourney finish since 2019. Washington senior Jennifer Kerr had the one point for the Huskies as she posted a 6-3, 6-3 victory at No. 4 singles.

Softball

Kelley Lynch and two relievers fired a four-hit shutout and Baylee Klingler drove in the only run as Washington (36-11, 15-8 Pac-12) won 1-0 at Stanford (39-11, 14-9).

• Seattle U captured its sixth straight victory and second straight series sweep with an 8-1 victory against host California Baptist (27-27, 10-14 WAC) in the conference finale. Jocelynn De La Cruz was 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBI for the Redhawks (33-18, 14-10). Stefanie Madrigal (16-9) allowed four hits in six scoreless innings.

Baseball

• Washington (27-14, 12-10 Pac-12) evened the Boeing Apple Cup series with a 6-2 victory at Washington State (27-18, 8-14). Kiefer Lord picked up his fifth win of the season, delivering seven-plus innings with two runs allowed. Josh Emanuels collected the final six outs.

• Seattle U lost 6-4 at New Mexico State (12-30, 9-17 WAC). Matt Boissoneault and Trevor Antonson homered for the Redhawks (16-27, 21-11).

Minors

Raúl Alcantara and Jimmy Kingsbury combined on a four-hitter as the host Everett AquaSox beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 7-2 in the first game of a doubleheader. James Parker hit a three-run homer for Everett, Cole Barr had a two-run shot and Tyler Locklear hit a solo homer.

Kevin Padlo hit a two-run single in the bottom of the 10th inning as the host Salt Lake Bees beat the Tacoma Rainiers 5-4. Zach DeLoach gave Tacoma a 4-3 lead in the top of the 10th with a sacrifice fly. Kean Wong hit a two-run homer for the Rainiers.

Track and field

Isaiah Archer of Seattle Pacific won the 400 for the fifth straight meet in 48.97, and teammate Jeff Gordon won the 200 in 22.72 at a Portland meet.

From sports-information reports.

