Matthew Seminoff and Ryan Hofer each scored two goals as the Kamloops Blazers staved off elimination with a 4-2 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds on Saturday night in Game 5 of the Western Hockey League Western Conference finals at ShoWare Center in Kent.

Seattle leads the series 3-2 with Game 6 on Monday in Kamloops.

Jared Davidson and Reid Schaefer scored goals for the T-birds.

Emerald Downs opens season

Polacco held off Dirt Road Red under the hot-riding Kevin Radke in the $16,000 feature race as Emerald Downs opened its 28th season of live racing with a seven-race card that shared billing with the Kentucky Derby simulcast.

Opening a six-length lead on the turn, Polacco was fully extended to hold off a hard-charging Dirt Road Red by a nose while covering 6½ furlongs in a brisk 1:14.69 and returning $9.80 as third choice in the wagering.

The mutuel handle was $966,793.

Tennis

• The Washington women’s season ended with a 4-1 loss to 13th-ranked Oklahoma in the second round of the NCAA Championships in Norman. The Huskies (18-9) had their best tourney finish since 2019. Washington senior Jennifer Kerr had the one point for the Huskies as she posted a 6-3, 6-3 victory at No. 4 singles.

Softball

• Kelley Lynch and two relievers fired a four-hit shutout and Baylee Klingler drove in the only run as Washington (36-11, 15-8 Pac-12) won 1-0 at Stanford (39-11, 14-9).

• Seattle U captured its sixth straight victory and second straight series sweep with an 8-1 victory against host California Baptist (27-27, 10-14 WAC) in the conference finale. Jocelynn De La Cruz was 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBI for the Redhawks (33-18, 14-10). Stefanie Madrigal (16-9) allowed four hits in six scoreless innings.

Baseball

• Washington (27-14, 12-10 Pac-12) evened the Boeing Apple Cup series with a 6-2 victory at Washington State (27-18, 8-14). Kiefer Lord picked up his fifth win of the season, delivering seven-plus innings with two runs allowed. Josh Emanuels collected the final six outs.

• Seattle U lost 6-4 at New Mexico State (12-30, 9-17 WAC). Matt Boissoneault and Trevor Antonson homered for the Redhawks (16-27, 21-11).

Minors

• Raúl Alcantara and Jimmy Kingsbury combined on a four-hitter as the host Everett AquaSox beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 7-2 in the first game of a doubleheader. James Parker hit a three-run homer for Everett, Cole Barr had a two-run shot and Tyler Locklear hit a solo homer.

• Kevin Padlo hit a two-run single in the bottom of the 10th inning as the host Salt Lake Bees beat the Tacoma Rainiers 5-4. Zach DeLoach gave Tacoma a 4-3 lead in the top of the 10th with a sacrifice fly. Kean Wong hit a two-run homer for the Rainiers.

Track and field

• Isaiah Archer of Seattle Pacific won the 400 for the fifth straight meet in 48.97, and teammate Jeff Gordon won the 200 in 22.72 at a Portland meet.