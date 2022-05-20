Logan Stankoven scored a hat trick as the Kamloops Blazers jumped out to an early lead and won Game 1 of the Western Hockey League’s Western Conference final on Friday night, beating the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 5-2.

Kamloops lead 3-1 after the first period.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is back in the Sandman Centre on Saturday night at 7.

Kevin Korchinski and Jared Davidson scored for the T-birds.

Baseball

• Cam Clayton was 5 for 5 with five runs and A.J. Guerrero was 4 for 6 with six RBI in a doubleheader as Washington (29-24) swept Northern Colorado (12-38) 5-0 and 16-6.

• Justin Van De Brake hit a go-ahead grand slam as Washington State (26-26, 11-18 Pac-12) clinched a series against Arizona State (25-29, 13-16) 10-6.

• Erick Mejia had an RBI single and the Tacoma Rainiers beat the host Sacramento River Cats 2-0 in a game where each team had three hits.

• Andy Thomas was 3 for 4 with a homer and two RBI as the Everett AquaSox took care of the visiting Hillsboro Hops 7-5.

Rowing

• Gert-Jan Van Doom, Simon Van Dorp and Steve Rosts were named to the men’s All-Pac-12 rowing team. McKenna Bryant, Nina Castagna and Aisha Rocek were named to the women’s team.

• Washington State’s Cedar Cunningham was named to the men’s team and Jessica Norris was named to the women’s team.

• Seattle Pacific’s Jennifer Hoag was honored as Great Northwest Athletic Conference rower of the year. LeeAnn Arrington and Macie Leach joined her on the All-GNAC team.

Football

• Former Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere, who earned the Walter Payton award as the top player in FCS, signed with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. Former EWU receiver Andrew Boston signed with the Hamilton Tigercats of the CFL.