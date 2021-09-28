MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson is unlikely to play against sixth-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday, even though he is making progress from a knee injury that he sustained in an early victory over Southern Illinois.

Wildcats coach Chris Klieman said Tuesday that Thompson, the sixth-year senior who took some warm-up snaps before last week’s loss at Oklahoma State, remains on target to return against Iowa State on Oct. 16.

Kansas State has a week off between playing the Sooners and Cyclones.

That means Will Howard, who also was banged up against the Cowboys, and fellow sophomore Jaren Lewis are in line to play against Oklahoma. Howard has been the starter since Thompson got hurt, but his ineffectiveness in the passing game could force the Wildcats to lean more heavily on Lewis.

