The Tacoma Rainiers saw their five-game winning streak come to an abrupt end as the Las Vegas Aviators won 14-0 Sunday afternoon at Cheney Stadium.

Aviator outfielder Skye Bolt was 5 for 5 with six RBI and he got a walk.

Mariners right-hander Justus Sheffield made a rehab start for Tacoma. He worked 11/3 innings and was charged with four runs. He walked five, struck out two and gave up two hits.

Las Vegas had a six-run second inning as Bolt had a grand slam.

• Matt Scheffler was 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBI, but the Everett AquaSox lost to the visiting Vancouver Canadiens 11-3.

The Sox lost four games of the six-game series. They are at Eugene on Tuesday.

Advertising

Golf

• A team led by PGA Professional Mike Kasch with amateurs Ed VanderPol, Mark VanderPol, Don Miller and Colt Sherrell won the Northwest Open Pro-Am in Walla Walla on Sunday after posting scores of 114-121-235, 53 under par in the shamble format.

PGA Professional Scott Erdmann of Oswego Lake CC (Lake Oswego, Oregon) fired a 6-under par 66 on Saturday to win low professional honors for the day.

PGA Professional Conner Robbins of North Shore GC (Tacoma, WA) and Brian Thornton of Meridian Valley CC (Kent, WA) won low professional honors Sunday with a score of 4-under par 68.