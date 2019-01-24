INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Camron Justice and D.J. McCall scored 18 points apiece and IUPUI hold on to defeat Oakland 73-71 on Thursday after blowing a double-figure lead with barely two minutes remaining.
Jaylen Minnett, who had 13 for the Jaguars (13-9, 4-4 Horizon League), knocked down a 3-pointer for a 67-56 lead with 2:19 to play.
Then Jaevin Cumberland knocked down a 3 and followed with another after IUPUI made just 1 of 2, trimming the lead to six.
Xavier Hill-Mais had a layin to make it a five-point game and then his dunk cut it to 3. IUPUI again went 1 of 2 from the line, then had another turnover, but Oakland couldn’t hit a 3 and McCall made two free throws with 9.7 seconds left for a 72-66 lead that sealed it.
Evan Hall had 11 points and 11 rebounds for IUPUI.
Tray Maddox Jr. had 21 points and Cumberland 18 for the Grizzlies (9-12, 5-3).