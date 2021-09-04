BOSTON (AP) — Phil Jurkovec threw for three touchdowns and 303 yards in a little over three quarters, leading Boston College to a 51-0 victory over Colgate on Saturday in the season opener for both schools.

Jurkovec, a 6-foot-5 redshirt junior who transferred from Notre Dame before last season, completed 16 of 24 passes with no interceptions. Last season, he threw for 2,558 yards, the most ever by a BC quarterback in his first 10 games.

After a sloppy first quarter, the Eagles took charge by scoring on their final three possessions of the second, taking a 27-0 edge into halftime.

Travis Levy had a 3-yard scoring run, and Jahmin Muse added a 22-yard INT return for a TD.

Colgate QB Grant Breneman was 9 of 16 for just 77 yards and was picked off twice.

Leading 7-0, Jurkovec hit 6-6 tight end Trae Barry, a graduate transfer from Jacksonville State, deep down the left sideline. Barry hurdled over defensive back Keshaun Dancy near the 5-yard line before taking it into the end zone for a 51-yard score.

Advertising

On the next possession, Jurkovec threw a deep pass over the middle to Zay Flowers, who made a leaping grab in the end zone between two defenders for a 39-yard TD.

Jurkovec capped a nine-play, 89-yard march on the final drive of the half by lofting a 10-yard scoring pass to true freshman Jaden Williams.

Jurkovec ran for 43 yards around the left end on his last drive of the day, setting up Pat Garwo’s 2-yard TD run early in the fourth.

It was the first-ever meeting between the schools.

THE TAKEAWAY

Colgate: Despite the large difference in team speed, the Raiders had somewhat of a moral victory when they forced BC to punt on consecutive first-quarter possessions. It should help them when they get into Patriot League play.

Boston College: Offensively, they come as advertised with Jurkovec’s passing and plenty of weapons. Defensively, they had some early breakdowns and missed assignments that’ll need to get cleaned up, especially when they move into ACC play.

UP NEXT

Colgate: Hosts Stony Brook on Saturday.

Boston College: Travels to Massachusetts for an intra-state matchup on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25