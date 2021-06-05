LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jace Jung and Kurt Wilson each hit a home run, Patrick Monteverde allowed six hits and two runs with seven strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings and Texas Tech beat North Carolina 7-2 on Saturday night at the Lubbock Regional

No. 8 overall seed Texas Tech (38-15) can clinch a Super Regional berth with a win Sunday.

Jung hit a two-run shot in the first inning and, after the Tar Heels tied it at 2-all in the bottom of the third, Dru Baker drew a two-out walk and then scored on a double down the left-field line by Braxton Fulford in the top of the fifth and Wilson hit a solo shot off the foul pole in the seventh to make it 4-2.

Nate Rombach walked on four pitches with two outs to score Jung and Wilson followed with a two-run single to cap the scoring in the eighth.

Angel Zarate scored when Mac Horvath reached base on a fielder’s choice in the first inning and came home on a double down the left-field line by Danny Serretti in the third for the Tar Heels.

No. 3 seed North Carolina (28-26) plays second-seeded UCLA in a loser-out game Sunday.

Ryan Sublette pitched 3 2/3 no-hit innings with eight strikeouts to earn his third save of the season for Texas Tech.

