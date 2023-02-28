In a packed ballroom at The Westin Seattle, they came to celebrate the breakthrough year that was in Seattle sports.

As much as anything, though, the 88th Sports Star of the Year Awards wound up being a celebration of all that is to come on the local sports scene.

On Tuesday night, the Mariners were presented the award for the Sports Story of the Year after ending their two-decade playoff drought last fall. And in accepting in the honor, Catie Griggs promised more — much more — is on the horizon.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t finish by thanking the best fan base in baseball,” said Griggs, the Mariners president of business operation. “Thank you. You’ve been patient. We’re not asking you to be patient any longer. Our mission is to win championships, create unforgettable experiences and serve our community. Last year was a great first step, and were looking to many, many more.”

It was a memorable evening for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez, the reigning American League Rookie of the Year, was named the Sports Star of the Year in men’s sports.

“Julio is everything our organization is about,” Mariners chairperson and managing partner John Stanton said in accepting the award on Rodriguez’s behalf.

Catcher Cal Raleigh’s iconic walkoff home run that clinched the Mariners’ playoff berth in September was named the play of the year in Seattle sports.

And Mariners Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. was on hand to accept the Royal Brougham Sports Legend Award. He had the most endearing moment of the evening when he called up to the stage Tiago Viernes, a 9-year-old from Wapato who earlier in the evening was presented the Wayne Gittinger Inspirational Youth Award.

Tiago, at 2 years old, was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma, and he beat it after 18 months of intense treatment. He’s active in baseball, golf and soccer these days, and on stage Griffey put his arm around Tiago and playfully acted as his agent — trying to negotiate a mega-contract with Stanton.

“How about $600 million right now?” Griffey offered.

Griffey will be back in Seattle as part of MLB All-Star festivities, coming to T-Mobile Park in July. Griffey will host the first HBCU Swingman Classic for baseball players from Division I programs at Historically Black Colleges & Universities.

The MLB All-Star Game is one of several major events on the Seattle sports calendar in the near future.

For the first time, the Kraken will host the NHL Winter Classic next New Year’s Day.

And as announced last year, Seattle will serve as a host city for the men’s World Cup in 2026.

Perhaps best of all, an ongoing theme from hosts and presenters was the potential return of the NBA’s Sonics to Seattle in the not-too-distant future. That promise has yet to be formalized, but even the tantalizing possibility was another reason to celebrate Tuesday night.

Storm co-owner Dawn Trudeau led a tribute for Sue Bird and announced that Bird’s jersey will be retired at Climate Pledge Arena at a June 11 game.

Rose Lavelle, the OL Reign midfielder and U.S. Women’s National Team star, won the award for Sports Star of the Year in women’s sports. Reign coach Laura Harvey accepted the award for Lavelle.

Washington football coach Kalen DeBoer drew a loud ovation after he was announced as the recipient of the Leader of the Year award.

In his first year at UW, DeBoer led the Huskies to an 11-2 record en route to being named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year. On stage, he thanked his players and coaching staff.

“These awards are always team awards,” he said. “I’m just lucky to be a part of it.”

Doug Baldwin, the former Seahawks star receiver, received the Paul G. Allen Humanitarian Award for his community-service work.

ROOT Sports’ Jen Mueller received the Keith Jackson Media Excellence Award, and The Outdoors for All Foundation was honored with the Sports Equity & Inclusion Award.

Also honored was the Pacific Northwest Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, which featured Michael Jackson, the star linebacker for the Huskies and Seahawks; longtime Washington State coach Mike Price; Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive back Mel Renfro, a University of Oregon star in the 1960s; and K.J. Wright, the third-leading tackler in Seahawks history.