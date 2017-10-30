NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has told lawyers in the legal dispute between the NFL and Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott that she is close to ruling on whether to block the league from suspending the running back over domestic violence allegations.
U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla heard arguments from both sides on Monday in federal court in Manhattan with Elliott in attendance. At the close of the hearing, she said she would issue a written decision sometime Monday night.
Another New York judge had issued a temporary restraining order blocking the six-game suspension until Failla could rule on a request by the NFL Players Association for a court order allowing Elliott to play for the rest of the year while the litigation plays out.
Elliott left court without speaking to reporters.
