NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge is returning to the New York Yankees’ starting lineup for the first time since breaking his right wrist on July 26.

Judge was set to bat second and play right field in Tuesday night’s rain-delayed game against Boston. The start was pushed back six hours to 7:05 p.m.

Hurt when hit by a pitch, Judge was activated Friday and played two innings in right field that night without going to the plate. Judge says his wrist no longer bothers him while swinging a bat, but he has been experiencing discomfort on more routine movements. )

He had 11 at-bats in a simulated game Monday and lofted an opposite-field homer to right during a series of simulated plate appearances against Yankees minor leaguer Adonis Rosa on Tuesday morning.

Judge was also late on some fastballs and had a number of swings and misses against Rosa, who struck out 108 over 128 1/3 innings across three minor league levels this season. A large contingent of Yankees personnel watched the session, including manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman.

