DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Josh Rosen has posted a video on Twitter to congratulate his replacement with the Arizona Cardinals, Kyler Murray, and to wish the team well.

Rosen also said he couldn’t be more excited to join the Miami Dolphins and is ready to attack a new chapter in his life.

Rosen was supplanted by Murray as the Cardinals’ quarterback of the future after only one season when they traded him to the Dolphins on Friday for two draft picks. The Cardinals used the No. 1 overall pick to draft Murray, the Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma.

In a one-minute video Saturday, Rosen said he had “an unbelievable time” with the Cardinals even though they endured a 3-13 season. He congratulated Murray and predicted he’ll do “great things” with Arizona.

