ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist, Jordan Binnington made 39 saves, and the St. Louis Blues snapped Tampa Bay’s seven-game win streak with a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Lightning on Saturday night.

Robert Thomas, Alexander Steen and Brayden Schenn also scored for St. Louis, which earned its third consecutive win.

Binnington improved to 20-4-1. He has won his last four starts and seven of his last nine overall.

Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots to fall to 36-9-4. He has allowed at least three goals in four of his last five starts.