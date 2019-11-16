DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Travis Jonsen had 154 yards from scrimmage, including a 75-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and the Montana State defense didn’t allow a first down over the last nearly-20 minutes as the Bobcats beat UC Davis 27-17 on Saturday.

Jonsen had six carries for 93 yards and added 61 yards receiving on three catches. Kevin Kassis had seven receptions for a career-high 135 yards, Isaiah Ifanse had 10 carries for 77 yards and a score and Tucker Rovig was 17-of-25 passing for 217 yards for Montana State (8-3, 5-2 Big Sky Conference).

Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. scored on an 18-yard run to give UC Davis (5-6, 3-4) a 17-14 lead with 4:54 left in the third quarter but the Aggies didn’t get another first down the rest of the way as Montana State scored the final 13 points.

Tristan Bailey kicked a 37-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, Ifanse scored on 5-yard run to give the Bobcats a 24-17 lead with 8:22 to play and Bailey added a 41-yard field goal about five minutes later to cap the scoring.

Gilliam finished with 133 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 20 carries and added 48 yards receiving on eight receptions for the Aggies.