Georgia women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor is leaving for Southeastern Conference rival Texas A&M.

The Lady Bulldogs announced Wednesday that Taylor has taken the job with the Aggies after seven years with Georgia.

Taylor replaces Gary Blair, who retired after after nearly two decades as the Aggies coach and led them to the national title in 2011.

Taylor compiled a 140-75 overall record at Georgia, including a 62-48 mark in the SEC. She guided the Lady Bulldogs to four appearances in the NCAA Tournament but never advanced past the second round.

“I want to personally thank Joni for being a great ambassador at the University of Georgia,” athletic director Josh Brooks said. “Her impact left a lasting impression on this program.”

___

