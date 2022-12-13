ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Tajion Jones’ 30 points led UNC Asheville over South Carolina State 94-84 on Tuesday night.

Jones added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-4). Nicholas McMullen scored 20 points while going 7 of 9 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and added 10 rebounds. Drew Pember was 4 of 9 shooting, going 7 for 10 from the line, to finish with 16 points, while adding 18 rebounds and three blocks.

The Bulldogs (1-11) were led in scoring by Rakeim Gary, who finished with 17 points, five assists and three steals. Raquan Brown added 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals for South Carolina State. In addition, Rahsaan Edwards finished with 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.