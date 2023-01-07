CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Russell Jones Jr. scored 23 points and Western Carolina rolled to a 73-45 victory over Mercer on Saturday.

Jones sank 9 of 13 shots from the floor, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, for the Catamounts (10-7, 3-1 Southern Conference). Tyzhaun Claude pitched in with 16 points and nine rebounds. Vonterius Woolbright scored nine with six assists.

Shawn Walker Jr. had 13 points to lead the Bears (7-10, 0-4).

The Catamounts outscored Mercer 42-22 in the second half.

