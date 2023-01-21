WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Christian Jones’ 21 points off of the bench helped Navy to a 77-71 victory OVER Army on Saturday.

Jones also contributed three steals for the Midshipmen (10-10, 3-5 Patriot League). Tyler Nelson added 16 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Daniel Deaver was 5 of 11 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Chris Mann led the way for the Black Knights (11-10, 5-3) with 28 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Rucker added 15 points and seven rebounds for Army. Ethan Roberts also had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Jones scored 11 points in the first half and Navy went into halftime trailing 39-31. Navy used a 14-2 second-half run to come back from a nine-point deficit and take the lead at 53-50 with 11:31 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Nelson scored 14 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Navy visits Bucknell and Army visits American.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.