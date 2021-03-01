THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Andre Jones recorded 16 points and 14 rebounds to carry Nicholls State to an 87-71 win over Northwestern State on Monday night.

Jaylen Fornes had 18 points for Nicholls State (16-6, 13-2 Southland Conference), which earned its sixth straight victory. Ryghe Lyons added 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Najee Garvin had 11 points.

Trenton Massner had 15 points for the Demons (9-16, 8-6). Jamaure Gregg added 15 points. Brian White had 10 points.

The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Demons for the season. Nicholls State defeated Northwestern State 76-66 on Jan. 13.