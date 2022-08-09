Connecticut Sun (23-11, 11-7 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (11-21, 6-11 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut faces the Los Angeles Sparks after Jonquel Jones scored 21 points in the Sun’s 97-71 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sparks have gone 7-9 at home. Los Angeles is 5-5 in one-possession games.

The Sun are 11-6 on the road. Connecticut ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 20.9 assists per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 6.0.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Sun won 97-71 in the last matchup on Aug. 10.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nneka Ogwumike is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Sparks. Brittney Sykes is averaging 13.9 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Advertising

Jones is averaging 15.1 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Sun. Natisha Hiedeman is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 3-7, averaging 76.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points per game.

Sun: 7-3, averaging 87.7 points, 38.6 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee), Bria Hartley: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.