LAS VEGAS (AP) — A UFC rematch this weekend between Alex Gustafsson and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is being moved from Las Vegas to Southern California.
The UFC said Monday its UFC 232 that had been set for Saturday at T-Mobile Arena will be held at The Forum in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood.
Nevada fight regulators allowed Jones to withdraw his application for a Nevada fight license after the State Athletic Commission sought to postpone the fight until after a January hearing about Jones’ recent doping tests.
Jones (22-1) beat Gustafsson (18-4) in a tough bout in 2013. Jones hasn’t fought since July 2017, when his victory over Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight title was overturned. Jones received a 15-month suspension for testing positive for steroid use.
