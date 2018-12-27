LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jon Jones is defiantly defending his role in the decision to move UFC 232 from Nevada to California on six days’ notice after he tested positive for low levels of a banned steroid.
The former light heavyweight champion gave a passionate, occasionally bizarre performance Thursday at a news conference ahead of his title fight against Sweden’s Alexander Gustafsson at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on Saturday night.
Jones (22-1) expressed regret for the enormous inconveniences caused by his latest failed doping test, which cost the UFC and the card’s other fighters millions in earnings.
But the star-crossed superstar also boorishly berated a reporter asking about his doping history and went on several lengthy rants about the unfairness of the entire situation, suggesting the positive test could have been ignored.
