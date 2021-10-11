Jon Gruden will no longer coach the Las Vegas Raiders, a person familiar with the situation said Monday night.

Gruden and the team are parting ways amid a controversy over racist, homophobic and misogynistic language that he used in emails over a span of approximately seven years before he agreed to return to the NFL as the team’s coach.

The NFL said Friday that it condemned a 2011 email by Gruden, who worked for ESPN at the time, in which he used a racist trope to denigrate DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. Gruden apologized for the language he used in that email but said he is not a racist.

The league sent the Raiders additional emails in which Gruden used homophobic and misogynistic language to describe people and events in the league, according to a person familiar with the case. The content of those emails was first reported by the New York Times.

The NFL was waiting for Raiders owner Mark Davis to take action, the person with knowledge of the matter said earlier Monday. It was not immediately clear whether Gruden resigned or was fired. He exited in the fourth season of his 10-year deal with the Raiders.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.