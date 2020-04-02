The games are on hold, but news in the sports world isn’t.
On Friday at 1 p.m., join a panel of our writers — including Ryan Divish, Larry Stone, Matt Calkins, Bob Condotta and Mike Vorel — for a discussion on the latest news in the Seattle sports world, airing live on Twitch.
Led by Divish, hear from Condotta on where things stand with Seahawks free-agency target Jadeveon Clowney and Vorel on the legacy of the late Jim Lambright, as well as Stone and Calkins on all of the above and more.
Have a question you’d like to see answered? Post in the comments section or tweet at us.
Watch below or click here.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.