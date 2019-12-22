RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Markell Johnson had 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to help North Carolina State beat The Citadel 83-63 on Sunday night.

Johnson grabbed a rebound with 1:57 remaining to complete his first career triple-double for the Wolfpack (9-3), who never trailed.

Devon Daniels scored 18 points and DJ Funderburk scored 14 for N.C. State. C.J. Bryce and Jericole Hellems added 13 points apiece.

N.C. State scored the game’s first seven points and quickly followed with a 13-0 run to take a 22-5 lead midway through the first half.

The Wolfpack led by as many as 23 points in the second half and outscored the Bulldogs 42-18 in the paint.

Kaiden Rice scored 19 points to lead The Citadel (6-6), whose three-game winning streak ended.

Kaelon Harris added 13 points and Alex Reed had 10 points for the Bulldogs. They cut N.C. State’s lead to 72-60 with 4:30 to play, but got no closer.

N.C. State guard Braxton Beverly exited the game with 12:16 remaining in the first half and did not return after getting hit hard from behind as he pursued a rebound.

BIG PICTURE

The Citadel: The Bulldogs entered the contest having scored more than 100 points in each of their last three games, but their opponents in those games included only one NCAA Division I opponent (Longwood). The Citadel struggled with N.C. State’s size, strength and speed, falling behind 40-22 at halftime.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack’s depth and balance were on display, with five players scoring in double figures. N.C. State’s performance was lackluster after the fast start, with Beverly’s absence affecting the team’s rotation. But the Wolfpack did what they needed to do against an over-matched opponent, racing to a big lead and extinguishing any hope of an upset.

UP NEXT

The Citadel: The Bulldogs stay on the road for the third consecutive game, jumping back into Southern Conference play at Samford on Jan. 1.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack get a week off before they host Appalachian State on Dec. 29 in their final nonconference game of the regular season.

