RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts isn’t sure if the No. 17 Wolfpack will have starting point guard Markell Johnson for Tuesday’s game at Wake Forest.

Keatts said Monday that Johnson will be a game-time decision after he took a hard fall during the weekend win against Pittsburgh. Keatts said Johnson’s left hip and back were sore after the first-half fall, which sidelined him for the rest of Saturday’s game.

Keatts says Johnson didn’t practice Sunday and adds he might not decide on Johnson’s status until he goes through warmups in Winston-Salem.

Johnson is averaging 11.2 points and 4.1 assists for the Wolfpack (14-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

