MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kevin Johnson had 21 points as UIC topped Milwaukee 80-69 in the first round of the Horizon League Tourney on Tuesday night.

Michael Diggins had 13 points for UIC (14-15). Filip Skobalj added 12 points. Damaria Franklin had 12 points and six rebounds.

Jordan Lathon had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers (10-22). Joey St. Pierre added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Markeith Browning II had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com