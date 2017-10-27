SHANGHAI (AP) — Dustin Johnson was handed a new putter 15 minutes before he teed off and shot a 9-under 63 on Friday for a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka going into the weekend at the HSBC Champions.
Johnson birdied his last four holes at Sheshan International using a TaylorMade Spider with a different insert. He was on the range when he got the new putter, rapped a few shots on the practice green and then made just about everything he looked at.
Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world and winner of the HSBC Champions four years ago, was at 13-under 131.
Koepka birdied his first two holes and two of his last three holes for a 68.
Most Read Stories
- Here’s one way for vehicle owners to avoid paying Sound Transit’s car-tab tax
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- The bottleneck in Seattle’s homeless shelters that leaves thousands on the streets WATCH
- Florida newcomers surge: the latest on another year of record-breaking growth in Seattle area
- 2 shot in Seattle's University District, police say
Justin Rose shot 68 and was four shots behind.