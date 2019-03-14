LAS VEGAS (AP) — Carlos Johnson had a career-high 31 points as Grand Canyon beat Seattle 84-75 in the quarterfinals of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

Michael Finke had 21 points for Grand Canyon (19-12). Alessandro Lever added 12 points. Trey Drechsel had seven rebounds for Grand Canyon.

Terrell Brown had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Redhawks (18-14). Morgan Means added 22 points. Delante Jones had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com