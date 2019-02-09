TROY, Ala. (AP) — Javan Johnson matched his career high with 20 points as Troy narrowly beat Arkansas State 84-79 on Saturday.
Alex Hicks had 19 points and nine rebounds for Troy (11-12, 4-7 Sun Belt Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Spencer Rodgers added 12 points. Darian Adams had 12 points for the hosts.
Ty Cockfield II had 27 points for the Red Wolves (10-14, 4-7). J.J. Matthews added 15 points. Canberk Kus had 11 points.
Marquis Eaton, who was second on the Red Wolves in scoring coming into the matchup with 12.0 points per game, was held to 4 points. He was 0 of 4 from behind the arc.
The Trojans improve to 2-0 against the Red Wolves this season. Troy defeated Arkansas State 90-85 on Jan. 12. Troy faces Georgia State on the road on Wednesday. Arkansas State faces Texas State at home on Thursday.
