OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Cody John scored 28 points, Jerrick Harding added 22 and Weber State beat Southern Utah 82-71 on Saturday night.

John shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers and went 12 for 12 from the foul line. He added eight rebounds. Harding also had six rebounds.

Michal Kozak had 12 points and seven rebounds for Weber State (11-16, 7-9 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory.

John Knight III scored a career-high 24 points for the Thunderbirds (14-13, 7-9), who have lost four straight games. Dre Marin added 12 points. Andre Adams had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Thunderbirds for the season. Weber State defeated Southern Utah 75-65 on Jan. 30. Weber State plays Portland State at home next Saturday. Southern Utah plays Eastern Washington at home on Thursday.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com